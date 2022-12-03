Sprayer manufacturer Croplands Equipment has firmed up its footprint with the purchase of a West Australian owned and operated business.
Sonic Boomsprays was established by Max and Lynette Hebbermann in the Wheatbelt town of Narembeen in 1995.
The couple will transition away from the business however their children, Shanon and Kandi, will stay on.
Sonic specialises in sprayers fitted with cable-suspended hydraulic booms and other spray gear for the broadacre cropping sector.
Settlement was completed in late November and all other Sonic staff have remained with the business.
Earlier this year Croplands announced it was expanding its Adelaide assembly plant, a move that would increase the size of the facility by 40 per cent.
Croplands has been owned by Nufarm since 1988 and produces a range of sprayers for the broadacre, horticulture, viticulture, tree crop, compact and home garden sectors.
The acquisition of Sonic will provide the company with additional capacity and operating efficiencies across Australia.
Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney said Croplands and Sonic had built a strong relationship over the past four years.
This was off the back of the two businesses collaborating on the development and commercialisation of the award-winning Weed-It Sonic sprayer range.
Read more:
"We see Sonic as a perfect fit for Croplands as the companies share many values including quality, integrity, resourcefulness and an ongoing industry commitment to produce spraying solutions that deliver efficiency and long-term sustainability for growers," Mr Mulvaney said.
"Croplands also started as a family business and while we've grown a lot over 50 years, we are still guided by the same strong family values and a respect for the challenges faced by our customers.
"The acquisition of Sonic will increase Croplands' capacity to bring Weed-It equipped sprayers to market and also accelerate market access for the wider Sonic product range through Croplands' extensive sales, distribution and service network."
Mr Mulvaney said Sonic has been an important contributor to the Narembeen shire and would continue to operate out of this factory.
"Our intent is to continue expanding the operation to provide additional employment opportunities for the local community," he said.
"We are incredibly excited and confident in this acquisition and the positive impact it will have on the Croplands business as a whole."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.