Australian woolgrowers are off and racing again but this time it's not yachts, but electric race cars.
Woolgrowers are back involved in the sometimes controversial world of sports sponsorship.
Australian Wool Innovation's Woolmark is "partnering" with the Nissan team in Formula E racing's world championship.
Formula E is a motorsport championship for electric cars.
The Woolmark logo will appear on Nissan's racing cars and the team racing kit in much the same way as it did with the Italian entry to the America's Cup last year.
That sponsorship deal, worth almost $5 million, ended up being questioned in Federal Parliament.
In this latest branding move, the Nissan team will wear a Merino wool team uniform as well as the car logos.
No detail has been provided about the expected cost of the sponsorship deal.
The uniform comprises T-shirts, polo shirts, shirts, trousers, shorts, mid-layers, softshell jackets and caps made from wool.
It is Nissan's fifth season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship which will be contested across 12 cities on four continents.
The championship is contested by 11 teams and runs from December to July 2023.
As a result of the Senate's questions on AWI's performance, chiefly its ongoing support for the WoolQ selling program, the Australian National Audit Office has probed its finances and is due to release its report in April next year.
Woolmark's decision to sponsor the Italian entry in the recent America's Cup yachting races in New Zealand cost $4.6m, the Senate was told.
An AWI spokesman said the return on the sponsorship was calculated to be 10-fold in marketing value.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
