Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Woolgrowers are off and racing again but race cars this time, not yachts

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 4 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWI's Woolmark is sponsoring a motorsport team (inset) and that controversial Italian America's Cup entry from last year. Pictures from Woolmark.

Australian woolgrowers are off and racing again but this time it's not yachts, but electric race cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.