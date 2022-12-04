Buy this farm block near Bendigo and make sure you pack plenty of recipe books before the move.
It might not have much of a home yet but it has lots of ingredients for a fun hobby farm.
For around $1.5 million, this Marong sheep farm takes in 53 hectares (132 acres) about half an hour west of Bendigo.
From the agents' spiel, it sounds like a lot of the hard work has been done converting this piece of a larger grazing farm into a fun lifestyle change.
The new owner needs to consider what they could do with 1000 cherry trees, 300 orange trees and 50 lemon trees.
Then our country cook needs to ponder adding eggs to the mix, lots of eggs.
This little farm has large free range chicken coop built to hold more than 140 hens, a lot of eggs indeed.
If you are interested in dabbling in other agricultural pursuits, the farm has volcanic soils and a number of newly fenced paddocks.
An irrigation system has already been installed with two bores.
A generously described "studio unit" is powered by solar panels and has a septic waste system installed.
There is also a double shed on the block, handy to store all that produce.
For more information contact Sherif Ahmed at Sweeney Estate Agents on 0404 556482.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
