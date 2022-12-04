Farm Online

Tech startup fighting bushfires in Riverina with the help of artificial intelligence

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 4 2022 - 2:00pm
A tech startup is harnessing the benefits of artificial intelligence to fight bushfires. Picture supplied

As summer approaches, and with it the increased threat of fires, one innovative tech start-up is fighting bushfires in an unconventional way.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

