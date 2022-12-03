Farm Online
Dairy

Gippsland dairy farmers Stephen and Jess Knight build new rotary dairy

By Jeanette Severs
December 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Installing the rotary dairy has enabled Stephen and Jessica Knight to grow their milking herd from 320 to 520 cows. Picture by Jess Knight

Jessica and Stephen Knight have gone from milking in an 18-swingover herringbone dairy in a shed that was more than 90 years old onto a greenfield site installing a 50-bale rotary dairy. Making the decision to build a new rotary dairy and shed has made a radical difference, in many ways.

