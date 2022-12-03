Jessica and Stephen Knight have gone from milking in an 18-swingover herringbone dairy in a shed that was more than 90 years old onto a greenfield site installing a 50-bale rotary dairy. Making the decision to build a new rotary dairy and shed has made a radical difference, in many ways.
The Knights were milking their cows in an 18-swingover herringbone dairy with a narrow pit in a shed built more than 90 years ago. They were using a McDonald Imperial milking machine that was about 60 years old.
In the old dairy being milked twice a day, their split-calving herd of 320 Friesian and Jersey cows was averaging 580 kilograms of milk solids per cow.
"It was taking us eight hours a day to milk the cows," Mrs Knight said. "That was another big part of our decision making.
"We're short on labour. I think we've always been short on labour because we work long hours.
"We didn't want to increase our herd numbers and expect our staff to spend an even longer time in the milking shed."
Before building the new rotary dairy, the Knights brought an additional 20 hectares of improved pasture on their farm under irrigation. The 20ha was converted two years ago, and meant 120ha of the farm, permeable sandy loam country located at Stratford in Victoria's Macalister Irrigation District, was under irrigation.
The farm has a 490 megalitre licence to pump from a river, a 350ML groundwater licence and a licence to irrigate from a 250Ml storage dam that the couple had built three years ago.
All fodder is harvested on the farm from improved pasture. Irrigation improvements, using a centre pivot and lateral sprays, have also enabled better pasture growth, in a system that relies on pasture for good animal health and milk production.
Mr Knight said the 250Ml storage dam provided more water security on the farm, allowed them to increase the stocking rate.
"And that's led to building the new rotary dairy," he said.
During previous droughts, water allocations would be reduced or discontinued from the river, and the dam mitigates that risk.
"We feed out over a tonne of dry matter per cow," Mr Knight said. "We'll be looking to harvest 500t of pasture silage this year from the milking area and the support block.
"Traditionally we've wrapped our silage but this year we're moving to chopped silage in a pit, as cow numbers have gone up, and this is a more efficient method for us."
There is 140ha of dryland support country the couple lease, where heifers grow out and some pasture silage is also harvested.
They maintain a 50:50 split-calving herd because of the farm system they operate.
"A 50/50 split suits the farm's pasture curve and mitigates risk for accessing water," Mr Knight said.
"It also allows us to manage calving and calf raising around staff availability, or if we have staff shortages."
In assessing whether to build a new herringbone or rotary dairy, the Knights looked at a lot of diaries in Gippsland identifying what could work for them. They took 18 months to research their options, including undertaking due diligence for their project.
"The shed was so old, repairs weren't worth the cost," Mr Knight said. "We wanted to increase herd numbers - initially going up 200 extra cows."
They had a number of factors to consider.
They wanted to reduce milking time, improving health and welfare for cows and people.
They wanted some automation in their system, including drafting and cup removers.
Reducing milking time enabled staff to experience more diversity in their work, including feeding out and pasture improvement responsibilities.
The couple wanted to free up some of their own time, for working on the business, planning capital projects and spending time with their young family.
They wanted a dairy that would enable them to increase herd size potentially to 600 cows.
"The price comparison wasn't much different between a new 24 double-up herringbone with stall gates and the rotary," Mr Knight said. "Electrical costs were similar, and it was going to be faster to milk in the rotary.
"The rotary also gave us more scope for increasing herd numbers."
They began to build the new rotary dairy in early 2021, and it was up and running only two months later than planned on October 29, 2021. The Knights project-managed the build, and appointed mostly local contractors, based on their trade, to undertake the work. Earthworks were completed in February 2021 and the shed was erected in June 2021.
Mrs Knight said COVID delays and shutdowns slowed the process. "We were meant to be in the new dairy in August," she said.
They had already begun increasing milking numbers. "Just before going into the new dairy we were milking 440 cows," Mrs Knight said.
One of the first capital investments the Knights made when they bought their farm was to build a new set of cow yards onto the old dairy shed. They decided to build the new dairy shed at the other end of those cow yards and doubled the yard length. They also built new walk-on and exit platforms.
"In the morning we milked them in the herringbone, and in the evening we flipped the yards around and milked the cows in the new rotary dairy," Mrs Knight said.
The Knights made the decision to build two separate draft yards and have installed an automatic drafting system and automatic cup removers, neither of which were in their old dairy.
The computer system reminds all the milking staff which cows are receiving penicillin or need other animal husbandry or veterinary treatments.
"We've cut milking time in half, but we've also saved time because of the things we're able to do while the herd is being milked," Mrs Knight said.
"Pregnancy testing, AI, tail painting, it all happens while the cows are in the unit.
"Previously we had to finish milking the cows, then round up the herd and bring them in again for any of that work."
Rubber matting was installed for the workers and the cows.
"We put rubber matting at the front of the yard where the cows get a bit pushy and are entering the dairy," Mrs Knight said.
"The cows are standing on the concrete for a lot less time and, combined with the rubber matting, there's definitely less lameness among the herd."
Among the additional automation features they installed is an inline, automated cell count testing system.
Mr Knight said they decided to install it after seeing it in some other dairies and talking to farmers about its effectiveness.
"We reckoned it was a two-year payback in comparison to picking up individual results on sight only," he said.
"It tests the cell count of each cow's milk every fourth milking, and tests for mastitis. Even if the cow is not showing outward signs to us, this system picks up variations."
They are very happy with the results. "Our cell count has never been as low as it is," Mrs Knight said.
After 12 months using the new dairy, the milking herd now numbers 520 cows and production remains stable at 580kg MS/cow.
The Knights acknowledge their way of working in the past wasn't conducive to retaining staff.
"We worked long hours because it took eight hours every day to milk the cows in the old dairy," Mrs Knight said.
They recently appointed another full-time worker and employed a relief milker. They are currently advertising for an additional full-time worker.
Mr Knight said the new shed provided a safer working environment. "Nothing is rusting. The old shed was so old that repairs weren't worth the cost.
"In the new shed, there's rubber matting on the floor and automatic drafting gates. We're more comfortable about letting staff work in there on their own."
Mrs Knight said their aim was to become relief milkers for their farm.
"Now it's about getting time for us to get out of the shed and spend time as a family," she said. "The extra time we've gained also allows Stephen the capacity to work on other capital projects."
The couple are in a consolidation phase but if or when they bring more dryland country under irrigation, they plan to increase their herd size to 600 head, maintaining the same 50/50 split-calving ratio.
They are also retaining the old dairy shed.
"It has asbestos in the roof, so we'll fill in the pit and the shed will be used for storage," Mrs Knight said.
