EcoPond effluent treatment cuts methane emissions, reduces phosphates

December 4 2022 - 4:00pm
Professor Hong Di, from Lincoln University, Emeritus Professor Keith Cameron, from Lincoln University, and Carl Ahlfeld, from Ravensdown. Picture supplied by Ravensdown

The launch of a new dairy effluent treatment technology that dramatically reduces methane emissions from farm dairy effluent ponds by more than 90 per cent has generated significant interest from New Zealand dairy farmers.

