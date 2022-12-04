Farm Online
Home/Beef

Meat judging legacy in safe hands with next generation

December 4 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of the Carter family at the 2022 ICMJ National Competition Gala Awards Dinner in Wagga Wagga in July, Ben Carter, Sarah Carter and John Carter. Picture supplied.

Next generation perpetuates meat judging legacy

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.