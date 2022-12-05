Organic vineyard delivering 300 tonnes of fruit

A HIGHLY productive organic vineyard in the Mudgee wine region producing about 300 tonnes of fruit a year has hit the market.
Zeals Vineyard in Gulgong, NSW, has some 64 hectares (158 acre) of Shiraz, Cabernet, Sauvignon and Merlot wine grapes on a 127ha (314 acre) property.
Listed through James Beer and Tim Altschwager at Colliers Agribusiness, the property is being sold through an expression of interest process.
Price expectations are in the $6 million-plus range.
The vineyard has substantial water entitlements backed by three large storage dams.
The property also has a substantial modern four-bedroom homestead, set in an established and manicured lawn and garden area.
Other structural improvements include a manager's residence, two machinery sheds, two storage sheds, an irrigation shed and a chemical shed.
The vineyard also has development potential, with an additional 30ha serviced by underground irrigation infrastructure.
"Zeals Vineyard comprises a well-developed and highly productive organic vineyard located in a leading wine region," Mr Beer said.
"The property benefits from high quality infrastructure and structural improvements. We anticipate it will be well-received by wine industry participants and agricultural investors alike."
The grapes are supplied to a well-known winery in the Hunter Valley.
"We expect the premium nature of the offering, favourable varietal mix and excellent location will appeal to purchasers looking to acquire a flagship holding in a highly-visited region," Mr Altschwager said.
"The property is also in six certificates of title, so there is potential to acquire individual lots."
Contact James Beer, 0416 859 565, or Tim Altschwager, 0408 814 699, Colliers Agribusiness.
