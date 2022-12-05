Farm Online
Standout cattle property tops $25 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 12:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE standout 11,466 hectare (28,283 acre) Western Downs grazing property Auburn Station has sold for more than $25 million.

