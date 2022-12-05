Standout cattle property tops $25 million

THE standout 11,466 hectare (28,283 acre) Western Downs grazing property Auburn Station has sold for more than $25 million.
Located 105km north of Chinchilla and 100km south west of Mundubbera, the property offered by Ron Winestock is estimated to run 1500 breeders plus progeny.
The buyers are Peter and Shari Knudsen, who bought the property through an expressions of interest process conducted by Colliers Agribusiness.
The sale price is estimated to be close to $17,000/breeder area.
The Knudsens run about a 3000 Santa and Wagyu cow breeding and finishing operation including Coondarra, Chinchilla, and Mt Lonsdale, Mungallala, in addition to two other properties in the Taroom/Wandoan district.
The extensively developed country rises off highly productive river flats through to areas of clay soils interspersed with softwood scrub, rising to granite hills.
Dominant timbers include narrow-leaf ironbark and poplar box with areas of blue gum, river gum, brigalow, belah and kurrajong.
Large areas have been stick-raked and planted with pasture species including Gayndah and Nunbank buffel grasses, green panic, creeping blue grass, Burgundy bean, stylos, and medics. About 150ha has been used to grow oats and forage sorghum.
Auburn is very well watered and features a 17.5km double frontage and 30km single frontage to the Auburn River.
There is also an integrated water distribution system supplied by the two main bores.
Two other bores supply tanks and troughs and there are 11 well maintained dams. A fifth bore supplies the homestead complex and horse yards.
The property has two sets of strategically located steel cattle yards.
There is also a grain storage and a feed mill facility plus four feeding yards with the capacity to feed 400-500 head.
The five bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established gardens and there are two cottages, dongas, machinery sheds, hay sheds and a workshop.
The marketing of Auburn Station was handled by Rawdon Briggs and Phillip Kelly from Colliers Agribusiness.
