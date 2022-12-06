The founders of a group which brings together women in dairy say women in the industry need to connect with each other to prevent loneliness and overcome challenges.
Jingellic, Vic, dairy farmer Meaghan Daly and contract calf rearer and specialist Cindy Lucas organised the North East Women in Dairy group, which had its first meeting this week.
Ms Daly said more and more women, particularly younger women, were entering the industry, but they needed to know each other.
"Women in dairy need to be recognised for what they do and they need support networks," she said.
"There's challenges with dairy farming and sometimes it's really lonely.
"The milk price goes up and down, it's like a roller coaster, and budgets need to be done, but women are right there alongside the men, so by forming this group we hope to help women find other women in the same situation."
The group has been formed as a sub-group of Alpine Valleys Dairy Inc. and 55 women from Corryong, Kiewa Valley, Mitta Valley, and the King Valley attended the first meeting.
Ms Lucas said the strong numbers showed there was a need for the group.
"It is something that has been missing," she said.
"The North East corner is quite unique with our geography and the way we farm, because a lot of them are still family farms, and so we have different needs to some of the other areas.
"People are becoming more and more isolated, partly because of the lifestyle, farms and the gate changing of the guard with older dairy farmers retiring and beef moving in, so there's an even bigger disconnect.
"Support networks are really important, so I'm really pleased to listen to the noise and the conversations and the intermingling."
Find the group as NE Women in Dairy on Facebook or contact Ms Daly on nmdaly@bigpond.com.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
