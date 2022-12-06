Farm Online
Consultant Cam Nicholson calls for farmers to keep connected and recognise emotional impacts of floods in decision making

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 7 2022 - 10:00am
Nicon Rural Services consultant and livestock producer Cam Nicholson, Geelong believes farmers need to make sure farmers do not make any hasty decision post-flood event. File Picture.

A leading farm advisor and consultant have urged farmers who are recovering from flooding to keep on-farm thought processes in decision making in check.

Journalist

