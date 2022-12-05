NORBROOK, an intensive 514 hectare (1271 acre) horticulture operation located 35km west of Bundaberg, has been sold.
The sale was managed by the JLL team on behalf of the Mackay family, one of Australia's largest banana producers.
JLL Agribusiness director Chris Holgar said the buyer was a locally based macadamia producer, who aimed to develop the holding from a mix of avocados, lychee, mangoes and cane to include macadamias.
"Norbrook was purchased by the Mackay family as a sugarcane enterprise in 2015 to complement their northern holdings and since then, there has been significant capital invested in the property," Mr Holgar said.
"This included the establishment of higher value crops to capitalise on the property's soil, abundance of water and market requirements."
Land previously used to grow bananas and then developed for avocadoos will be used to grow macadamias.
Water is a feature of the property, which has direct access to the Kolan River, numerous outlets from the Bundaberg Supply Scheme and an overland flow capture system.
A large, on-farm packing shed located on Bucca Road will be reconfigured as macadamia processing facility by the new owners.
The marketing of Norbrook was handled by Chris Holgar, Geoff Warriner and Clayton Smith from JLL Agribusiness.
