Crichton-Brown's Coolong pastoral portfolio sold

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:00pm
THE late Anthony Crichton-Brown's noted 51,280 hectare (126,716 acre) Coolong pastoral portfolio in the NSW Riverina has sold to a number of mainly family investors.

