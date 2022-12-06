Crichton-Brown's Coolong pastoral portfolio sold

THE late Anthony Crichton-Brown's noted 51,280 hectare (126,716 acre) Coolong pastoral portfolio in the NSW Riverina has sold to a number of mainly family investors.
Offered by Inglis Rural Property in conjunction with Elders Real Estate, the aggregation comprised of Toronga (28,079ha/69,383 acres), Natue Station and Merrimajeel (18,062ha/44,633 acres), and Fairleigh (5139ha/12,700 acres).
The aggregation was marketed through an expressions of interest process with a price guide of about $45 million. At that figure, the country was valued at about $877/ha ($355/acre).
The aggregation has a combined estimated carrying capacity of 34,500 to 41,700 dry sheep equivalents.
Toronga is a combination of grassland and saltbush country and has an estimated carrying capacity of 20,000-25,000 DSE or the cattle equivalent.
There had been a significant investment in water on the well improved properties including a reticulated ring main supplied by four bores plus a network of dams.
Infrastructure includes a recently constructed shearing shed and yards, large-scale steel cattle yards, a machinery shed/workshop, chemical store, shearers quarters, grain storage and other livestock handling facilities.
Natue Station and Merrimajeel have a combined area of 18,062ha (44,633 acres) about 100km north of Hay.
The open grass and expansive flood plain country has an estimated carrying capacity of 12,000 to 14,000 DSE or the cattle equivalent.
Water is supplied from a bore, 2km of Lachlan River frontage, a network of surface dams, and an extensive creek system.
Improvements on Natue include a five bedroom homestead, shearing shed and sheep yards. Merrimajeel has a residence, guest quarters, six-stand shearing shed, cattle yards and sheds.
Fairleigh covers 5139ha (12,700 acres), about 30km west of Natue, with a carrying capacity of 2500-2700 DSE.
