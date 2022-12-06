Millions for domestic urea production to grow AdBlue stockpile

THE federal government is pouring millions in to shoring up the country's stockpile of AdBlue, after a shortage early this year nearly saw the nation's supply chain grind to a halt.
AdBlue - also known as diesel exhaust fluid - reduces harmful nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines, but tight supply of urea, one of the key ingredients, last summer led to concerns about Australia's over reliance on imports.
The Albanese government is offering grants of up to $16.15 million to domestic manufactures to create urea or AdBlue via methods other than imported urea.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the grant program was part of the Albanese government's approach to secure the supply of urea here at home.
READ MORE: 10 top NSW rural property sales of 2022
"The grant program will support the sovereign manufacture of Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Technical Grade Urea in Australia, and make our trucking industry more resilient," Mr Bowen said.
"This funding will protect households, business and industry from further disruptions and bolster stock holdings of TGU. But most importantly, it will keep our transport and freight sectors moving"
Grant recipients can receive up to $16.15 million under the 4-year program, which will fund up to 50 per cent of project costs, from facilities central to existing DEF infrastructure and logistics.
DEF is made by blending urea with de-ionised water and is mostly consumed by the long-haul trucking fleet in Australia.
READ ALSO:
Some passenger vehicles, including cars and large buses, and agricultural, mining and other off-road equipment also rely on DEF.
The federal government is already moving to make the local AdBlue market more secure by creating a government-controlled stockpile of 7500 tonnes of urea, for an additional five weeks of supply beyond industry stock levels in the event of a supply shortage
Grant applications are open until 31 January 2023 and can be accessed through business.gov.au/MOSDEF.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.