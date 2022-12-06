New national drought agreement on horizon after review finds gaps

The next National Drought Agreement is a step closer following a review into how Australian, state and territory governments work together on drought.
The NDA review aims to fix flaws and gaps in the nation's drought response, and is expected to be endorsed at today's Agriculture Ministers' meeting, chaired by federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
A new agreement is expected to be rolled out in mid-2024 and the review highlights the need to consult local communities rather than dictating ad-hoc policy
Senator Watt said the best time to prepare for drought is before it happens, especially since it is likely to become more frequent, severe, and long-lasting in many regions.
"Drought doesn't respect state or territory boundaries," he said.
"The review into the NDA identifies future areas for improvement and stresses the need for strong, early communication and planning between governments to avoid duplication and gaps in support."
Senator Watt said the NDA also recognised drought was just one risk farm businesses face, and was closely tied to climate, water and many other government policies.
"The government has committed to listen to more voices in rural Australia and the NDA is one way we will jointly deliver on that," he said.
A key Commonwealth commitment under the NDA is ongoing support for Australian agriculture through the Future Drought Fund.
"[The FDF] is currently inviting funding applications from research organisations and partners to take good ideas off the shelf into the paddock to help farmers better manage dry conditions on their land," Senator Watt said.
"The Extension and Adoption of Drought Resilience Farming Practices program offers grants to drive uptake of proven, existing R D practices and technologies and is open until 9 January.
"Research consortia will also be able to apply soon for FDF funding to trial, test and demonstrate new approaches under the long-term trials of Drought Resilient Farming Practice program. The program will open in January 2023."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
