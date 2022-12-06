Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

New national drought agreement on horizon after review finds gaps

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

The next National Drought Agreement is a step closer following a review into how Australian, state and territory governments work together on drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.