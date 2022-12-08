Beef exports drop

ACCORDING to Australia's Department of Agriculture just 69,697 tonnes were exported to all destinations in November, a drop of 3200t or 4.5 per cent on the previous month.
This is despite a steep rise in slaughterings from a low point of 79,000 head in the second-last week of September to 105,000 head in the week ending November 25 (MLA figures).
Normally there is a reasonably reliable relationship between slaughterings and beef exports insomuch that the two tend to move in the same direction.
However, that market fundamental seemed to go out the window in August this year when beef exports soared to 92,000t from just 75,000t the month before against falling slaughter levels.
In the absence of any better explanation it was thought that there had been some rebalancing of distribution between domestic and export channels given anecdotal evidence of an overload of product in the domestic space.
Things seemed to get back on track in September, with DAFF reporting 70,000t exported for that month but it also announced that this figure was an understatement. It blamed the short count on a problem which arose from an upgrade to the US electronic certification system causing data for the last week of September to roll into the October count.
That meant the published data of 72,979t for October was overstated and more likely around 70,000t once the September carryover was taken into consideration.
But considering the upward trajectory of slaughterings, the October export figures now looked low, a reversal of the situation in August.
Again the domestic market seemed to be implicated with sources reporting improved uptake of product during September and October.
But by November as one processor described it, the domestic market had tanked again and sales teams were struggling to place product there.
Coupled with November's rising slaughter levels it was therefore not surprising to see exports once again trending up with DAFF's progressive figures to November 24 extrapolating to over 80,000t for the full month.
However when the full-month figure came in at just 69,000t there was considerable surprise and not just from local observers.
US-based analyst Steiner Consulting said in its latest report, "November export data for Australia came in under what we expected and some questions continue to persist as to whether full monthly exports are getting captured."
No doubt Steiner's view was influenced by the same extrapolation of DAFF's progressive figures but also by the low figure of just 9383t to the US for November as this represents a 32 per cent drop from the previous month.
While its website still carries the message about September data carrying over into October figures, DAFF has not come out and said this is a recurring problem.
Steiner obviously thinks it could be.
But is the US November figure uncharacteristically low?
A look back through the past 11 years suggests there is always a substantial drop in November exports to the US, a feature which is not evident in any other month-to-month comparisons.
Last year it was 13,000 down to 8000 and in 2020 it was 14,000 down to 9000.
The reason seems to be related to consumer shift to Christmas meats at year-end and typically December tonnage picks up again to provide for the post-Christmas return to regular dietary habits.
While the low November tonnage to the US accounts for part of the unexpected low overall volume of exports for November, it seems unlikely that domestic accounted for the rest, given the reported difficulties placing product in that market mid-November onwards.
What that suggests is a build-up of frozen and possibly some chilled stocks in cold storage with the hope of clearing that product at better returns in December.
No doubt the latter part of 2022 has been a difficult period for placement of product and illustrates the significance of the domestic market particularly when export options are not altogether attractive.
In other major export markets there was not a lot of variation either way in November.
Volume to Japan actually increased by 1500t to 17,267t.
Korea was virtually identical to the previous month at 13,302t.
China, despite reports from some quarters of a pullback in buying activity, recorded only a modest 800t fall in volume at 13,487t.
With all but a couple of weeks to run, the final tally for 2022 looks likely to be in the region of 850,000t, the lowest number in at least the past 11 years.
Obviously Australia has not had a lot of product to offer since herd rebuilding got under way properly in mid-2020.
This has shown up most noticeably in the US market which in opposite synchronisation to Australia has had plenty of its own lean beef due to their drought and herd liquidation. The US should end the year at around 130,000t, starkly different to the 250,000t they took from Australia just three years ago.
China will finish the year at around 160,000t, up from 148,000t last year, with Korea close behind but down on the previous year.
Japan will also be down on last year at around 210,000t, its lowest volume in at least the past 22 years.
Results for Japan and Korea are reflective of the difficulties in those markets created by exceptionally strong competition from the US.
It is noticeable that some numbers of cows are starting to show up in southern markets despite weaker prices but there is little sign yet of any grass fattened bullocks in the yards.
Grids may have seen the last adjustments for the year with YP ox in south-east Qld now spread at 680-705c/kg and heavy cow at 600-640. Some operators are still looking for a few to fill remaining kill slots while others are taking priced bookings for January.
Overseas, US demand for imported lean beef remains sluggish with domestic cow slaughter remaining large, high freezer stocks and a lot of Brazilian beef in bonded storage for release in January against the 2023 quota.
