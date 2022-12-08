Beef exports drop

Farm Online
November beef exports fall as slaughter soars

By Ken Wilcock
December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
ACCORDING to Australia's Department of Agriculture just 69,697 tonnes were exported to all destinations in November, a drop of 3200t or 4.5 per cent on the previous month.

