A cropping block in the mid North sold today at auction for $1.1 million.
Red Rock at Everard was quickly sold at auction by Ray White auctioneer Geoff Schell at the Blyth Town Hall.
Located just over 40km south-west of Clare, the block (356 hectares, 880 acres) was seen as an ideal expansion opportunity for an existing farming operation.
Mr Schell began the sale with a vendor bid of $800,000 and two bidders took the price quickly along to $1.1 million, or $1250 per acre.
After a brief discussion with the vendors, the auction was told the reserve had been reached and the hammer fell on the final bid.
A total of 224ha was said to be arable with mainly well drained red/grey loam soils.
The balance comprised of grazing land with saltbush, samphire and native grasses/clovers.
The block has been set up across four paddocks with a central laneway for stock movement.
The long term average rainfall for the Everard area is 350mm.
Stock water to the farm is supplied from a SA mains connection with a storage tank for spraying.
"A well located, easily managed block suited to cropping and livestock production," agents said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
