Buy from the Bush Christmas Markets to boost flood-hit bush areas

By Stephanie Gardiner
December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
Buy from the Bush markets in Sydney will support small businesses from flooded rural regions. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Kate Greenwood's online shop is alive with celebration: sparkly martini glass earrings, wattle-print scarves and rows of bright resin bangles that make a happy clack with every movement.

