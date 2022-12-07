Spectacular Wagyu country to be sold as four individual properties

THE 848 hectare (2095 acre) Moyhu Wagyu aggregation is being sold as four individual properties.
Located near King Valley, each of the four properties are located only minutes from Moyhu and about 30 minutes south of Wangaratta in north east Victoria.
The four properties on offer are:
- Leatarn (243ha/600 acres) in five lots.
- Handcocks (373ha/920 acres) also in five lots.
- Sampsons (176ha/438 acres) in four lots.
- Bartons (56ha/138 acres) in one lot.
The productive farms have been the home of the renowned Moyhu Wagyu cow herd for almost 30 years, producing luxury quality beef for high end customers in both domestic and export markets.
About 650 fullblood Wagyu breeding cows have been continuously grazed on the highly improved pastures.
Each of the four farms are well protected by the surrounding timbered mountains, which make up the landscape of Victoria's high country.
Marketing agent James Brown, Ray White Rural, Albury, said given the proximity of the properties to Melbourne, views over the snow fields, and the region's tourist attractions, the properties' potential was not limited to beef cattle production.
"Each one of the four properties is unique in, but similar in the quality of their country, water, and ease of access," Mr Brown said.
"Pure, cool, water bubbles through the many streams that dissect the sheltered grasslands, and the easy undulation of the topography provides numerous alternative building sites."
Tenders close with Ray White Rural on December 16.
Contact James Brown, 0419 333 295, Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural.
