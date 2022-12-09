Buyers will be able to snare a piece of a large dairy farm near Colac which has just gone on the market.
The farm is being offered as a whole or in three lots.
The Irrewillipe farm, south-west of Colac, takes in 330 hectares (816 acres) as a whole.
But agents from Charles Stewart are promoting the opportunity to carve the farm up into three lots.
They are Home View (111ha, 273 acres), Homewood Park (188ha, 465 acres) and Fords (32ha, 78 acres).
Homeview is linked to Homewood Park by a road underpass for stock movement.
This part of the farm features responsive sandy loam soils, and gentle undulation, and carries quality pastures and four large dams.
It has a three-bedroom weatherboard home with two living areas and a well-appointed kitchen.
A garage and workshop is located close to the home, plus two haysheds.
Homeview is currently part of the larger dairy enterprise, but agents say it could be a used as a small dairy farm or beef/ prime lamb enterprise.
The largest chunk of the farm is Homewood Park which has the dairy.
It has well drained land, comprising loam soils leading to slightly heavier creek flats and carrying quality pastures.
It is securely watered by Spring Gully Creek, pumped to four tanks plus a 32 megalitre dam.
It has a 20 aside swing-over dairy with excellent plant including 18,000 litre Packo vat, fully automated cup removers, Larsen stall gates, auto feed system from three feed silos.
The yard has a capacity of about 300 cows with an auto draft system, two calf sheds and two haysheds.
It has a three-bedroom weatherboard home as well.
Fords block is located next to Homewood Park.
It has a central laneway, one dam and troughs in all paddocks.
This parcel is milking platform, or alternatively would be ideal dairy support or beef block, agents said.
The dairy farm is for sale by expressions of interest closing January 27.
For more information contact Anthony McDonald on 0418 593597 or Daryl Osborne on 0419 388341.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
