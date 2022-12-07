OFFERS about $1.55 million are being sought on the Brisbane Valley cattle, cropping and irrigation property Glenmore.
Located 89km to Brisbane and 70km to Toowoomba, the 65 hectare (160 acre) property was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.43m on Tuesday night.
Glenmore is described as an ideal fattening or backgrounding property of with irrigation to supplement most agricultural requirements.
Plant and equipment is also being offered with the property.
Glenmore is a diversified farm having successfully grown pumpkins, watermelons, peanuts, wheat, barley, lucerne, oates, corn, sweet potato, turnips and sorghum as well as running cattle.
The property features highly productive alluvial blue gum creek flat soils and almost a kilometre frontage to Buaraba Creek frontage. There is a large, permanent water hole and a 12ha irrigation licence.
The property has 12 paddocks is serviced by 1.1km of underground mains and hydrants covering 28ha plus a stock and domestic bore.
An additional four megalitre storage water licence is also available.
Glenmore has a beautifully presented three bedrooms home with a downstairs outdoor area, overlooking the great scenery the property has to offer.
There is also a second two bedroom home, machinery, hay and fuel sheds, an old dairy and the original timber cattle yards with calf cradle, head bails, crush and loading ramp.
Contact Myles Cosgrove, 0419 271 247, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
