Agribusiness buzz in brief

Rabobank's trans-Tasman agribusiness leadership awards return from a three-year COVID-enforced hibernation with new $25,000 community leadership category added to the list.
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Rabobank Leadership Awards, to be announced in the second half of next year.
Run for more than 20 years by the specialist agribusiness bank, the peer nominated awards recognise outstanding leadership in Australia and New Zealand's food, beverage and agribusiness industries, starting with the two key business leadership accolades.
Past winners of the main leadership honour, recognising accomplished senior agribusiness leaders, have included meat and agribusiness identities, David Crombie and Nick Burton Taylor; food processing leaders, Max Ould and Barry Irvin; food scientists Dr Bruce Lee and Dr Jim Peacock, and prominent farm sector achievers Mick Keogh and Jim Geltch.
Emerging leader winners have included South Australian viticulturist Zachary Caudo; Queensland beef producer, Bryce Camm, and Woolworth's Anna Speer.
Rabobank Community Leadership awards will be presented in Australia and NZ for outstanding initiatives providing tangible, meaningful benefits to rural communities.
Nominations close February 17. For details on the judging criteria, see www.rabobank.com.au/leadership
The green and gold kangaroo Australian Made, Australian Grown logo has gained registration in Singapore, New Zealand and Thailand.
The formal trademark registration means exporters now have an official symbol in the regions protected under local law that establishes products as genuinely Australian.
Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro, said, the iconic kangaroo logo had identified Australian goods in export markets for at least 35 years.
It was a valuable marketing tool and central to exporters' strategies abroad, with Singapore ranked as Australia's sixth biggest export market, New Zealand number 8 and Thailand 14th.
Australia exported $15.6 billion worth of merchandise to Singapore in 2021; $11.6b to New Zealand and $6.7b to Thailand.
Almost half of all Australian Made licensees use the logo on exported products.
Southern NSW border business Mathoura Bulk Grain and Fertiliser has completed a rebrand to reflect its growth and new capabilities, becoming Watson Agriculture.
The new name will better reflect the multi-generational, family-owned and operated business.
The expanding company is also looking for more qualified drivers, diesel mechanics and administrators to join its team.
Watson Agriculture has been in the business of fertiliser blending and spreading, freight, harvesting, and bulk grain storage since 1969.
It has sites in Echuca, Deniliquin and Wakool and is planning growth initiatives within the agricultural supply chain.
"We wanted our brand to reflect who we are, and where we are going in the future," said managing director, Sue Watson.
The managing director of Australia's largest organic mushroom farm, Georgia Beattie, has been named Organic Woman of the Year at this year's organic industry awards.
A focus on diversity, sustainability and technology at the Bulla Park business has won applause for Ms Beattie (pictured), who runs the organic mushroom enterprise on Melbourne's outskirts.
Bulla Park has operated for more than 30 years, employs 70 staff and produces 15 tonnes of mushrooms weekly from two farms for retailers nationally.
With backing from a multinational business partner, the company is currently building a facility with new automation technology not seen anywhere in the world which will double its size.
"My goal is to show Australia that agriculture can be done in a clean, sustainable way and doesn't need to rely on chemicals," Ms Beattie told the awards ceremony in NSW's Hunter Valley.
She is also a board member of Rowing Australia, the Australian Mushroom Growing Association, and ACO Certification Ltd, Australia's largest certifier for organic and biodynamic produce.
Peak industry body for the vegetable and potato industries, Ausveg, has welcomed the Queensland vegetable and onion producer, Andrew Moon, and Tasmanian vegetable grower, Mark Kable, as new grower directors following its recent Sydney annual general meeting.
Third generation Victorian leafy vegetable grower, Bill Bulmer, was unanimously re-elected to the chairman, while South Australian vegetable, potato and onion grower Renee Pye becomes deputy chair.
Mr Moon replaces Belinda Frentz, who retired after seven years on the board, including four as deputy chair, while Mr Kable replaced Michael Radcliff, who served three years.
Mr Moon's Moonrocks business specialises in broccoli, onions and garlic from St George, Queensland, while Mr Kable's Tasmanian Harvest Moon business grows onions, carrots, beans, broccoli and cauliflower with mainland branches in Victoria and Queensland sourcing produce from more than 80 growers.
The aircraft ground technician shortage and spare parts sourcing problems have left Regional Express on the back foot after South Australian travellers strongly criticised recent last minute flight cancellations.
Eyre Peninsula passengers were stranded at Adelaide Airport without compensation, while others who booked flights from Port Lincoln and Ceduna have been caught out by cancelled flights.
Rex said SA had encountered more mechanical issues than other states serviced by the prominent regional carrier, although the shortage of parts and ground technicians was not unique to that state.
Rex has apologised for inconvenience caused by flight delays and cancellations, saying aircraft and engineers were being diverted from other airports to get SA services back to normal.
In October the Regional Aviation Association of Australia highlighted a chronic shortage of regional aircraft engineers, caused partly by complex and unpopular training arrangements for staff in rural locations.
Beston Global Food Company's plea for shareholder funds to help it repay COVID pandemic debt and fund more lactoferrin and cheese plant upgrades has paid off with dairy and meat processor raising $25 million and gaining several new institutional investors.
Although only 49 per cent of existing shareholders took advantage of the one-for-one offer, remaining shares were taken up by those who were willing to buy, with the shortfall offer book actually oversubscribed.
About $16m of the capital raised will repay a National Australia Bank funding advance, $3m will be spent on a new lactoferrin extraction column, and $7.5m will pay for environmental and efficiency initiatives, including a shredding facility at Beston's Murray Bridge cheddar cheese plant.
Managing director, Fabrizio Jorge, said the processing investments would accelerate the company's profitability and advance Beston's sustainable dairy business objectives.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
