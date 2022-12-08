Lipstick on a pig? How about lipstick from a sheep

You may have heard the phrase 'putting lipstick on a pig' how about on a sheep?
Well, not exactly lipstick on a sheep but lipstick from a sheep.
Across the ditch that's exactly what a cosmetic maker has invented with support from the New Zealand wool industry.
The Kiwis have been desperate to find new markets for their strong wool.
Broad micron wool sales have been devastated by the boom in man-made fibres used in carpets, now believed to make up more than 80 per cent of all sales.
New Zealand-based company Wool Source and leading lipstick brand Karen Murrell have teamed up to create what they think is a world first for strong wool - a lipstick coloured with wool keratin-based pigment.
Wool Source is looking to commercialise the pigments from its "New uses for strong wool" program backed by the NZ government.
The seven-year research program was spearheaded by Wool Research of New Zealand which founded Wool Source last year.
This new company's brief is to test the market potential for its world-leading technology in deconstructing wool fibre into pigments, powders and particles.
Wool Source chief executive Tom Hooper said: "We're excited that the first product using our ingredient is coming to market in New Zealand and will be something New Zealanders and growers can get behind.
"By collaborating with an experienced and respected brand like Karen Murrell, we've been able to test the performance of our pigment with a rigorous product development process and we're delighted that it's created a product that Karen and her team are excited by and keen to promote."
Lipstick designer Ms Murrell says she was blown away by the performance of the ingredient.
"The wool keratin powder can absorb and neutralise pollutants, preventing them from damaging your skin from oxidative stress," she said.
"The absorbent nature of the keratin powder in the pigment and its light sponge-like character locks the moisture in close to the skin, keeping the lips well hydrated."
Ms Murrell said the ultra-fine keratin powder was undetectable in the application of the lipstick and was soft and "non gritty" with a deep red colour.
"We have ingredients that are natural, sustainable, ethically sourced, biodegradable and completely traceable and that's increasingly important to brands and to consumers.
"And then wool brings all these amazing performance benefits like moisture management, pollution control, odour absorption, flame retardance and more."
The new lipstick dubbed "Kera Kisses" is already available for purchase online at karenmurrell.com for $A31 in various shades.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
