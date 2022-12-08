Farm Online
Marine fossil found at outback Queensland station in the McKinlay region

By Robyn Wuth
December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
Three amateur palaeontologists have discovered the remains of a 100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile at an outback Queensland station.

