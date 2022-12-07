Stay alert if you are planning to blow the froth off a cold one in any one of the many historic hotels across western Victoria.
They are accident prone.
Two of them have been damaged by out of control vehicles during the past few weeks in a horrible coincidence for their owners.
Smeaton and Apsley are 300km apart but they've both taken a hit and had to close.
The Border Inn Hotel at Apsley is the baby of the two at only 135 years old but it has been forced to close after a car crashed through the side of the building late last month.
Smeaton's Cumberland Hotel is 161 years old but had two cars involved in a crash out the front in the past week.
One of the vehicles involved broke off a number of poles supporting its verandah and was only stopped by the pub's wall.
Smeaton is about half an hour to the north of Ballarat and Apsley is only seven kilometres from the SA border on the busy Wimmera Highway.
Apparently transport officials are set to review the highway speed limit after the crash.
The owners are hoping to have a partial re-opening in a few days time outside in the beer garden.
Many thousands of dollars damage was caused to the interior and despite the building insurance, getting construction workers to remote country areas is no speedy task.
The Border Inn was famously saved by a group of local families in 2014 when it was rebuilt and re-opened.
An online fundraising page set up after the accident to fast track repairs has already raised almost $25,000, with $15,000 set as the original target.
The owner of the Cumberland Hotel at Smeaton said the damage to the front of the hotel; would cost thousands of dollars to repair.
The Cumberland is said to be Victoria's oldest weatherboard pub.
It was only re-opened four weeks ago after a full renovation, now it needs another going over.
The pub hopes to re-open this weekend.
