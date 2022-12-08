Farm Online
Animal protein prices to remain up but deft moves will be needed next year: Rabobank

December 8 2022 - 1:00pm
Animal protein requires a 2023 'pivot': Rabobank

Animal protein producers and processors face an inflection point with a need to respond to structural changes in the market even with production levels and prices likely to remain elevated next year, according to a new report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

