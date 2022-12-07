While the southern states are experiencing a chilly start to summer, the weather situation is vastly different in the north.
Pilbara heat magnet Marble Bar in Western Australia reached 46 blistering degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The newest holder of the unwanted record as Australia's hottest place, Rabbit Flat in the NT's Tanami Desert is expecting 45 degree maximums.
Rabbit Flat recorded 115 days over 39 degrees in 2019 to smash the old record of 106 days at the famous Marble Bar , which recorded the dubious feat between November 1921 and March 1922.
Dry and hot conditions are building across northern and central Australia this week as dry air and clear skies allow the sun to heat up.
Severe to locally extreme heatwave conditions have been declared by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Those warnings are current for large parts of WA, NT and now Queensland, including around Brisbane.
Maximum temperatures for the rest of this week will climb into the low to mid 40s across northern Australia, and into the mid to high 30s for south-east Queensland and central WA.
These daytime averages are 4-8 degrees above average, and for many areas, these will be the hottest conditions since March.
Birdsville, Avon Downs (NT), Telfer and Wyndham are forecast to reach at least 45 degrees this week.
Cloncurry, Charleville, Longreach, Tennant Creek, Alice Springs, Katherine, Roebourne and Argyle are forecast to reach at least 42 degrees this week.
Brisbane is forecast to reach 37 degrees today, making it the warmest day since December 2019.
Elevated fire dangers are in place for many parts of Australia this week including areas in WA , southern NT, western Queensland and parts of South Australia
Fire Weather Warnings have been issued.
Relief is expected to arrive in south-east Queensland this afternoon , with gusty thunderstorms and a cool change. Heat will persist elsewhere until at least this weekend.
Tropical activity looks to increase during next week, helping to flush out stagnant heat, the bureau says.
High daytime temperatures followed by high overnight minimums will provide little relief from the heat and poses a health risk to residents, tourists and livestock.
Communities have been encouraged to take necessary precautions and to seek advice from health professional or the local health authorities.
