NEW ENGLAND NSW property Mayfield has sold at auction for $2.8 million, while The Downs has been listed for sale at $9.2m.
Located on Pinkett Road, Mayfield covers 246ha (606 acres) and sold to a near neighbour for the equivalent of about $11,382/ha ($4620/acre).
The Downs covers 929ha (2295 acre) and has an asking price equal to about $9903/ha ($4009/acre).
The adjoining properties are located about 15km east of Glen Innes and have about a 8km frontage to the Mann River.
Both of the high carrying capacity properties have excellent fertiliser histories, very good structural improvements and water infrastructure.
Contact Jim Ritchie, 0428 490 108, Nutrien Harcourts, or Terry teVelde, 0429 658 679, Newberry te Velde Carige Agencies, Glen Innes.
