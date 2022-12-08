BARLEY harvest is hitting its peak across the country, with malt buyers having their focus firmly on Western Australia.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said in its recently released crop report that it was expecting a national barley harvest of around 13.4 million tonnes, which would be the fourth largest on record.
However on the east coast the majority of production is likely to be feed quality, with isolated patches making malt standard.
A variety of issues, primarily test weight, but also grain staining and green seeds are keeping quality down following the wet spring.
The shortage of malt has seen spreads as high as $100 a tonne open up between malt and feed, although this is tightening as the market discovers there are some pockets of malt quality grain to be found.
In Western Australia and South Australia it is likely to be a different story, with a better finish to the season meaning there is likely to be a good amount of malting quality grain about.
South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) put out an estimate this week that the state would produce 2.89 million tonnes of barley, up on ABARES' 2.67m tonnes.
This figure is right up near the record tonnage in spite of cropped area sitting at 861,000 hectares, well down from records over 1.2m ha around 2008.
Victorian barley producer Tim McClelland, Birchip, in the southern Mallee, said it had been a mixed season for the cereal.
"On long-term averages yields are quite good, but compared to the rainfall we've had and what we think we might see in our wheat it is a little disappointing," Mr McClelland said.
He said he felt a combination of a lack of fertiliser inputs, wet conditions and disease had capped yields.
In terms of quality Mr McClelland said his grain had varied between Barley 2 and Barley 3 feed grades, with low test weight the major problem.
However, he said there were some reports of crops making malt quality.
"Some people have had around 50-50 malt and feed, it is not every paddock but there is a little bit about," he said.
Rick Rundell-Gordon, private agronomic consultant, Grounded Agronomy, said there had also been excellent results in parts of the Mallee.
"Through the northern Mallee there have been plenty of crops going around 4-5 tonnes to the hectare, while at Rainbow in the southern Mallee there are reports of as high as 6t/ha," Mr Rundell-Gordon said.
"There is a lot of BAR-1 (formerly feed 1) quality out there and some pockets of malt, but equally there is some lower quality stuff coming off as well, it is the classic mixed bag," he said.
"Generally most people will be relatively pleased, although some may feel they have left some yield in the bag through their fertiliser program decisions."
The harvest peak has seen pricing decline sharply for barley.
In some instances cash prices have fallen close to $100 a tonne in the past week, which has growers now planning to warehouse unpriced product.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
