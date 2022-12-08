An independent expert panel established by the Queensland government to assess the viability of a Bradfield or similar scheme for Queensland has concluded that it would not be feasible.
Panel head Professor Ross Garnaut and state Water Minister Glenn Butcher announced the findings of the report in Townsville on Thursday morning, along with the news that the government, in conjunction with Sunwater, has commenced work on raising Burdekin Falls Dam by two metres.
Mr Butcher said the panel's year-long study showed there was not enough consistent water to support the Bradfield scheme, which was proposed more than 80 years ago.
He added that the panel, which included former Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Dr Georgina Davis, and James Cook University Professor Allan Dale, found that the scheme's costs far exceeded benefits, and they had recommended exploring better options for using water to contribute to regional development.
"This is the first review of the Bradfield Scheme undertaken by any Queensland government in almost 15 years and it is very comprehensive," Mr Butcher said. "The panel extensively investigated the Bradfield Scheme and explored the possibilities of other water grids, or 'mini-Bradfield' schemes, making eight recommendations in the detailed report."
The Queensland government has thoroughly considered the report and accepted, or accepted in principle, all recommendations.
The findings in the assessment align with the report commissioned by the former Australian government and prepared by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
CSIRO's An assessment of contemporary variations of the Bradfield Scheme, concluded that the original Bradfield schemes and modern variants were not economically viable.
Prof Garnaut said the panelists had considered the project from a 21st century perspective, and also took into account factors such as climate change, impacts on the Great Barrier Reef, native title and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' cultural connections.
"People came up with a scheme eight decades ago - a lot has happened since then," he said.
"We know a lot more about our water resource and the value it contributes to the environment.
"A much more sophisticated hydrological knowledge now shows there isn't the water on a consistent basis that Bradfield assumed, and you need those huge amounts of water to justify the massive expense that would be involved.
"The other thing that's changed is there's been a lot of development in central and North Queensland since then.
"This whole region had a population less than 300,000 - now it's over a million, and that requires a lot of water just to keep going.
"New agricultural industries have developed closer to where the water falls - it needs that water; it can't just be taken away to the west."
The panel's conclusion and recommendations centre on the finding that the Bradfield scheme, or similar concepts involving immense water storage in northern Queensland, with a view to moving water long distances south and west for irrigation, do not represent the best outcomes for communities using the state's water resources.
Professor Garnaut said the panel engaged with a wide range of experts and stakeholders and drew on contemporary engineering, hydrology, water planning and other assessments, including studies by the CSIRO and the Centre of Policy Studies at Victoria University.
"The panel concluded that the Bradfield Scheme and similar proposals fall at the first hurdle: there is not enough water available on a consistent basis to support them, while doing all of the other valuable things that water does in the relevant catchments," Prof Garnaut said.
"The idea of using the immense water resources of northern and central Queensland to promote regional development is sound.
"In today's circumstances, using the water productively, closer to where it falls, will make a far bigger and more valuable contribution to regional development."
Mr Butcher said the state government was focused on maximising the use of water closer to where it is located through investigating the feasibility of four regional water grids and effective local use of water resources.
The report delivered eight recommendations:
Mr Butcher said the state was now getting on with raising Burdekin Falls Dam and progressing Big Rocks Weir, two projects that would improve water security for Queenslanders in the north west of the state.
Investments in research, water infrastructure, pumped hydro-electric schemes and renewable hydrogen facilities are occurring throughout northern, central and western Queensland, he said.
Mr Butcher said both federal and state governments were committed to a shared long term growth plan for water infrastructure in north and central Queensland as well as the best local use of water in western Queensland.
Key initiatives include:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
