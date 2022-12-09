Farm Online
UWA research fellow Wesley Moss looks at harvest sub-clover seeds

By Shannon Beattie
December 10 2022 - 7:00am
Wesley Moss is a research fellow at The University of Western Australia, where he is looking into new ways to harvest sub-clover seeds.

WANTING to help the world and having brief glimpses of the scale of agriculture in Australia was all it took for Wesley Moss to put his engineering degree towards the good of the industry.

