Actinotus superbus found on Corrigin property after fires

By Brooke Littlewood
December 11 2022 - 7:00am
Western Australian Botanic Garden Kings Park director Sue McDougall with Yongerellen Red Poll cattle stud principal Murray Williams. Photos supplied by Sue McDougall.

A RARE flower has risen like a phoenix from the ashes in Corrigin - a silver lining for an area devastated by bushfires earlier this year.

