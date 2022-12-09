PINEDALE is described as an ideal starter block that has run up to 100 cows and calves.
Located 8km west of Millmerran, Qld, the 454 hectare (1122 acre) property is predominately box country ranging to belah and pine.
The property is currently used as a breeder block and is currently running 50 cows and calves.
However, the property is said to have run up to 100 cows and calves.
More than half of Pinedale is open grazing country with about 60ha Rhodes grass pasture with the remainder being natural blue grass. The balance is timbered country.
The entire is marked white on the Queensland Government's PMAV vegetation maps.
Pinedale is in three titles and fenced into into paddocks.
Water is supplied by three dams. The main dam is fenced off and has a solar pump on the dam, which services two tanks four troughs. There are also two smaller dams in the timbered paddocks.
There is a set of timber and portable panels cattle yards, equipped with a loading ramp and crush. Water is connected to the cattle yards.
Pinedale will be auctioned by Millmerran Rural in Millmerran on January 12.
Contact Jason Fitzgerald, 0428 951 355, or Garth Fitzgerald, 0428 951 596, Millmerran Rural.
