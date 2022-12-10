Farm Online

From Sydney to Perth: Grandfather walks for the trees

By Liv Casben
December 10 2022 - 3:00pm
Richard Van Pijlen is nearing the end of his trek from Sydney to Perth to raise funds for Landcare. (SUPPLIED)

After eight months on the road and battling wind, rain, heat and fatigue, a Sydney grandfather will this week reach his Perth destination, having crossed the continent on foot.

