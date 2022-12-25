THE COOL Soil Initiative, the project dedicated to improving soil health and reducing agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, is continuing to gather strength.
Around 180 farmers are now participating in the project, along with major industry bodies and businesses such as the Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre, Charles Sturt University, The Sustainable Food Lab, Mars Petcare, Kellogg's, Manildra Group, Allied Pinnacle and new member Corson Grain.
Corson Grain is a major maize miller, with its Australian headquarters at Warwick in Queensland's far south.
Together with farming system partners Riverine Plains, FarmLink, IREC and Central West Farming Systems, the Cool Soil Initiative is conducting research in a vast area stretching from Euroa in Victoria's Highland region to Nyngan in central west NSW.
Corson Grain general manager of sales and innovation, Brett Thompson, said his organisation was delighted to get on board with the CSI, saying the project provided another opportunity for Corson to support its growers.
"The Cool Soil Initiative is a credible scientific and industry-orientated program that delivers tangible results around benchmarking and subsequent productivity improvements for growers while also contributing to our wider ESG (environmental, sustainability and governance) strategy," Mr Thompson said.
"The Initiative does this by providing opportunities to advance sustainability practices on-farm and to increase productivity through trialling new soil health practices such as increasing soil organic matter and yields with nutrient management and enhancing water efficiency for farmers, at the same time making a meaningful difference to the environment," he said.
Cool Soil Initiative project lead Cassandra Schefe was pleased to see the growing influence of the project saying it was delivering a number of benefits to participants.
"The Cool Soil Initiative is a world-first concept, providing on-ground support to farmers while enabling transparent sustainability and emission reporting through the food supply chain in an accountable, scalable framework," Dr Schefe said.
"The addition of Corson Grain demonstrates the validity of our approach and the potential for national impact," she said.
She said Corson Grain signing up was an important part of expanding the project, with Corson's maize gritting mills at Warwick in Queensland will provide an initial point of expansion of the project, paving the way for the expansion of the Cool Soil Initiative footprint into the northern maize growing region of Australia.
Corson Grain is based in Gisborne New Zealand and entered the Australian market in the early 2000s with the acquisition of the Defiance Maize Products mill in Warwick Queensland.
The subsequent acquisition of another maize mill in 2022 at Darlington Point NSW has provided Corson with a wide maize contracting footprint across Australia and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Kelloggs praised the Cool Soil Initiative, saying it was helping with their push to reduce emissions 'from soil to spoon'.
The company said while many multinationals have addressed power consumption and sustainable practices, a huge opportunity exists across other parts of the supply chain to rapidly reduce emissions, including soil.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.