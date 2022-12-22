THE REMARKABLE year in grain markets has been totally dominated by the war in Ukraine.
Since war broke out in February markets have been highly volatile, rising and dipping in line with the latest news from the conflict.
It marked a departure from the traditional supply and demand driven markets, with prices soaring in spite of technically more than adequate wheat stocks, with the market concerned about the ability to access grain from the Black Sea region.
Similar situations have only happened a couple of times in the years since World War II and interestingly Russia has been a major protagonist on all occasions.
"The one event I really recall flipping the grain market on its head overnight in my time in the industry was the Chernobyl disaster in 1986," said Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre chairman and grains industry veteran Ron Storey.
"We went overnight from having reasonable stocks to just a total unknown about how much grain was going to be," Mr Storey said.
"There was concern about radioactivity levels and no one had any idea how far the issues could extend," he said.
"Would the then Russian crop be ruined, or with the wind could the radioactivity cause issues right across into Europe, it obviously sent markets into a panic and it was not until months later that we could confidently assess that the damage was confined to a relatively small area around the reactor."
Stefan Vogel, Australia New Zealand head of RaboResearch, said Chernobyl presented many similarities to this year with the market blindsided by an unexpected event.
"It was probably even more sudden than what happened this year where the market was aware of the rumours of conflict and Putin's rhetoric was pointing towards something happening weeks before Russian troops actually invaded," Mr Vogel said.
"There was no clear lead as to what would happen and there was the threat of a big decline in supplies so markets soared in the aftermath."
Mr Vogel said going back further the Great Grain Robbery of 1973 where the Soviet Union bought millions of tonnes of grain from the US, which was unaware there was a severe drought in the Soviet Union that would impact world supplies, was another instance where the grain market was turned on its head.
"The US sold the grain at a subsidised price, not knowing the shortages in Russia and then when the extent of the shortage came out we saw global grain prices sky-rocket, with a 30 per cent increase in the months afterwards," he said.
While not as drastic as Chernobyl or the Grain Robbery, Mr Vogel said there had been several times where Russian domestic politics had seen the implementation of export restrictions that had big impacts on the market.
"When there has been the threat of drought in the Soviet Union and then Russia the authorities have implemented various measures to stop the flow of grain out onto the world market, which have caused big spikes in prices."
He said this concern regarding government intervention was part of the reason the fertile Black Sea region had not fully evolved into the grains superpower its natural assets suggested it should until the past decade.
"That worry that suddenly you would be subject to export duties or even worse an export ban was always a possibility."
Mr Vogel said the current crisis showed how things had changed.
"Even during a full-blown conflict with the freight corridor arrangement in the Black Sea that has been in operation over the past few months we have seen good volumes going out, while Ukraine has also developed other land and sea options to the west into Europe."
"Russia has also been able to export, which has been important for a number of its key buyers, it is firmly in its interest to be able to export grain not only for the revenue it generates but as a means of winning influence."
Mr Storey said coming to an arrangement to see grain exported was important for geopolitical stability outside just the immediate warzone.
"A real dependence on Russian and Ukrainian grain as a low cost option has emerged in places like the Middle East and North Africa, so when that stopped there were food security issues."
Mr Vogel said there was finally some market confidence in the ability to export grain from the region.
"We've finally seen Chicago wheat prices, which are still a reasonable benchmark of world values, drop below what they were prior to the conflict."
However, he cautioned the market was still acutely aware things could change quickly.
"We've seen Putin change his mind seemingly on a whim on things like the Black Sea freight corridor so while things are running OK at present there is the acknowledgement that there is the potential for issues to arise."
Mr Vogel also said to expect a lowering of both hectares planted and yields in the region.
"We are seeing grain still being planted but there are shortages of everything, ranging from crop inputs to seed, fertiliser and crop chemicals, reducing the yield potential, then through to things like man power and machinery.
"This is all before you even factor in the loss of the land that is in the conflict zone and unable to be planted safely."
Russia and Ukraine are critical to global grain and energy supplies.
The Black Sea, which supplies around 30pc of the world's wheat and important stocks of canola, sunflowers and barley.
Energy-wise, Russia is a major exporter of gas and oil, with the war playing a large part in the current European energy crisis.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.