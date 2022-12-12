Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

First state to subsidise cost of new ID tags for sheep producers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambs will be first to receive the mandatory electronic tags but the question is who is paying for it is still to be answered.

The first state has revealed how it plans to respond to the national 2025 deadline to rollout electronic identification tags for sheep and goats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.