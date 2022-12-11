Large businesses could soon see mandatory reporting be a part of their role in helping Australia reach net zero by 2050, as the government is expected to announce the next step in managing climate risks while investing in new opportunities.
The Labor government is expected to release a consultation paper on Monday, which will aim to develop an Australian climate risk disclosure framework.
Through Treasury, the powering Australia plan will aim to provide businesses and investors with "clarity and certainty" to manage climate risks and invest in new opportunities.
In a speech expected to be given by Treasurer Jim Chalmers to the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute on Monday, the minister said the plan aims to help provide signals and certainty the market needs.
"If the financial system is going to play this much needed role mobilising capital and managing risks and opportunities in the transition, then we need a more co-ordinated and more ambitious approach to risk disclosure and sustainable finance," he said.
The plan also aims to ensure large businesses and financial institutions are providing more information and transparency on how they respond to climate change and support the transition to net zero.
Large entities are expected to have mandatory reporting phased in over time, while the government also intends to apply tailored requirements to comparable public sector corporate entities and investment funds.
The consultation is expected to begin with some "clear principles", including it being mandatory for large firms, that things should be aligned as far as possible with global standards and they should also apply to financial institutions.
"I would say these three principles are largely uncontroversial," Dr Chalmers said.
"This information is need-to-know, essential to mobilising the weight of our financial system behind the net zero transition."
Treasury will also be tasked with developing a sustainable finance strategy , aiming to improve transparency, deepen Australia's green finance markets and seize opportunities presented by global momentum in sustainable finance.
While Treasury is expected to come back with initial recommendations early next year, Dr Chalmers said the government has a number of priorities.
These include improving transparency, ensuring financial regulators "move with the times", cracking down on greenwashing, making the public sector lead by example and elevating international engagement.
"To be an attractive destination for capital that increasingly values decarbonisation, we'll need to do more than risk disclosure - we require a bigger and broader response," Dr Chalmers said.
The consultation period is expected to open on Monday and close on February 17 next year.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
