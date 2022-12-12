Beef spreads itself across markets

Australia's beef exports are now more evenly spread across major markets than at any point in the past, according to ANZ's latest agri commodity report.
Executive director of agri research, Michael Whitehead said: "Despite a recent fall in overall beef export volumes, this year has seen an interesting trend with the narrowest gap in market share by Australia's major beef export markets on record.
"In the year to date, Japan remains the largest market for Australian beef, with a 23 per cent share and despite currently being the smallest of the major markets, the US still accounts for 16pc.
"China, and South Korea account for 19pc each, with the remaining 23pc going to other markets.
"Arguably, this is a positive position for Australia, as it means the level of concentration risk on any one market is lower than ever."
Mr Whitehead said if we looked back over past years, the period when any particular market had a greater share meant that concentration risk was increased.
"In 2014/15, around 35pc of Australian beef exports were going to the US alone, while further back in 2004/05, Japan and the US accounted for 83pc of exports," he said.
"While these all remain strong trading partners, it is preferable for the industry to have a good spread of markets, to protect producers, processors and exporters from any unexpected issue in an individual market."
In terms of overall exports, the fact that volumes remain down compared to previous years could be attributed to several potential factors, according to the ANZ report.
"Within Australia, while yardings are larger than they were during the peak of the restocking process, with the national herd continuing to grow, many cattle producers are still rebuilding their own operations," Mr Whitehead said.
"This puts export volumes in strong contrast to those of 2018 and 2019, when farmers were offloading cattle as the drought continued.
"Across all markets, Australian beef exports continue to face increasing competition from larger than normal volumes of US beef, as the US continues to liquidate its herd due to drought."
