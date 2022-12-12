Australian dairy farmers looking to breed polled animals are being offered more choices.
The dairy industry globally is under increasing pressure from animal welfare groups to do something about the management of the removal of horn buds in calves.
The RSPCA has noted the Australian dairy industry's commitments to animal welfare, in particular that more farmers are disbudding calves when they are younger than two months and that three out of four farmers are using pain relief when they do it.
It also notes that the industry through its Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework is looking at an increase in the uptake of polled genetics, which reduced the need to disbud.
The key to more farmers using polled genetics is that the use of those does not mean sacrificing other characteristics, such as production and health traits.
The good news is that more polled animals are appearing at the top of the Australian Breeding Values lists.
The December ABV release on Monday saw carrier of the polled gene ABS Jeronimo again at the top of the Holstein proven list.
ABS Australian business operations Manager Bruce Ronalds said another ABS polled bull ABS Pauly P had joined its counterpart in the top five.
This was occurring at the same time as more farmers chose genetics to fast-track sustainability goals.
Mr Ronalds said farmers wanting to breed polled dairy cattle had a lot to be excited about.
"Globally in the next six months ABS has 12 new 'double-P' bulls to release," he said.
"The depth of our homozygous polled line-up coming through is outstanding and it shows that our strategic focus on double-P sires and testing young double-P bulls in Australia, before they are purchased globally, is working."
Megan and husband Barry milk 700 Holsteins and have strategically used ABS polled sires Jeronimo P and Ellis PP.
"Jeronimo P was probably the first big (polled) one we used and were really happy with," Mrs Coster said.
"We used him for three years.
"In the first year he was a bit more expensive, so we didn't use a lot of doses and then a couple of years after we were so happy with him that we used him on the heifers.
"We were happy with his calving ease, plus they are beautiful and black heifers that are just calm, and they did really well as calves.
"They are easy animals to deal with."
ABS Jeronimo is joined by two other bulls at the top of the Holstein Australian-proven sires list.
STGFondoo, from ST Genetics Australia, and another ABS sire DG Charley all have a Balanced Performance Index of 489.
STGFondoo was bought as an embryo from Canada by Andrew Green of Tamworth, NSW.
On the Holstein young genomic sire list, 0200HO11284 Progenesis Powerhouse, from Semex, is number one at 580 BPI.
7HO15977 Welcome-Tel Taos Hayk, from World Wide Sires, is second at 570 BPI.
TLGRIZBOY, a new young sire and the result of an embryo imported by Bryan and Jo Dickson, Emu Banks Holsteins, Terang, Vic, is third spot at 555 BPI.
It is marketed by Total Livestock Genetics.
On the Jersey Australian proven sire list, two animals bred by the number one Jersey ABV herd, Con and Michelle Glennen's White Star Jerseys at Noorat, Vic, are number one and two.
Both stand at Genetics Australia.
Douggan ranks number one on this list with a BPI of 397, while stablemate DOBSON has a BPI of 328.
In the Jersey young genomic bulls, CSCJamieO, from ABS, tops the list at 402 BPI, with Roulette, from Agri-Gene, in second position at 400 BPI.
South-west Victoria is the home of the top Holstein and top Jersey herds.
Emu Banks retained top spot in the Holsteins, with an average BPI of 328.
It is also topped the Sustainability Index herd list with an average of 598 and Health Weighted Index herd with an average of 306.
White Star Jerseys topped the Jersey BPI (average 237), HWI (average 176) and SI (average 511) lists.
Ron and Sam Graham of Numbaa, NSW, again have the number one Aussie Reds herd for BPI, HWI and SI.
This elite Aussie Red herd is also home to the number one Red Breeds ABV cow.
Two South Australian herds shared top spot on the Illawarra BPI and HWI lists.
The Williams family's Treeton herd. Meningie, SA, and the herd of Steve and Lyn Manuel, Joanna, SA, have average BPIs of 101 and HWIs of 95.
The top herd ranked on SI is Michael Tuhan, Murchison, Vic, with an average of 196.
In the Ayrshires, David and Veronica Penfold, Willow Grove, Vic, hold down top position for the three indices, while in the Brown Swiss, Paul and Sue Balfour, Kanoona, NSW, have the top herd for BPI, HWI and SI.
The Cleggett family of Glencoe, SA, has the leading Guernsey herd for BPI and SI.
To see the full Australian Breeding Value release, head to https://datagene.com.au/BreedingValues.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
