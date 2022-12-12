Farm Online
Grazier Bron Christensen takes the reins at NABRC

December 12 2022 - 12:00pm
Bron Christensen

A fourth-generation grazier and Meat & Livestock Australia red meat ambassador has been appointed secretariat of the North Australia Beef Research Council.

