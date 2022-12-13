Second half of summer tipped to be hotter

To our west, the Indian Ocean is also slowly returning to normal with the Indian Ocean dipole already back to neutral but it must be remembered than from December to April the IOD has minimal influence on south east Australian rainfall patterns in any case. However, these trends also tie in with temperature outlooks that suggest the potential for a later summer peak in temperatures this season than normal, mainly due to a decrease in easterly winds during the second half of summer, along with a favouring for trough systems to possibly lie through inland eastern Australia and stall bringing potentially multiple days of hotter temperatures at times in the second half of summer, especially in western and southern NSW, south west Queensland and parts of Victoria and south east SA.