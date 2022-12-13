Second half of summer tipped to be hotter

Much of eastern Australia has experienced a wet and relatively cool spring and early summer this year although it is starting to warm up in the south with drier weather developing recently. (In NSW, spring was the coolest for 47 years and it was the wettest spring on record - both quite significant, while Australia as a whole had its second wettest spring in the last 123 years.)
As mentioned previously, the current La Nina is continuing to weaken in the Pacific Ocean, although a little slower than looked likely in recent weeks. Consequently, it may not be until February that we see a more notable change in the patterns when conditions are likely to become a little drier in some areas.
To our west, the Indian Ocean is also slowly returning to normal with the Indian Ocean dipole already back to neutral but it must be remembered than from December to April the IOD has minimal influence on south east Australian rainfall patterns in any case. However, these trends also tie in with temperature outlooks that suggest the potential for a later summer peak in temperatures this season than normal, mainly due to a decrease in easterly winds during the second half of summer, along with a favouring for trough systems to possibly lie through inland eastern Australia and stall bringing potentially multiple days of hotter temperatures at times in the second half of summer, especially in western and southern NSW, south west Queensland and parts of Victoria and south east SA.
Some of the more minor, short-term climatic indices are also weakening. The Southern Annular Mode is expected to remain weakly positive in the coming weeks. This should continue to provide a decreased westerly influence over the region and a slight enhancement of easterly winds, but overall its effects will be minor.
The Madden-Julian Oscillation in the tropics will have minimal effect for another week or two, which should see a slightly drier trend occurring over the tropics. However forecast modelling of the MJO suggests the potential for the MJO to move into a wetter phase during the latter part of this month. This means in the short term expect fairly average rainfall trends initially before possibly tending wetter again during the late December period.
A preliminary look at 2023 is more challenging than usual because of unprecedented warmth of the world's oceans. There is some consensus, however, that neutral conditions will persist over the Pacific and Indian oceans until at least mid-year. After that, it is currently impossible to predict with any level of confidence.
