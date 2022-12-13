Farm Online

Later summer peak in temperatures predicted this season

December 13 2022 - 4:00pm
Second half of summer tipped to be hotter

Much of eastern Australia has experienced a wet and relatively cool spring and early summer this year although it is starting to warm up in the south with drier weather developing recently. (In NSW, spring was the coolest for 47 years and it was the wettest spring on record - both quite significant, while Australia as a whole had its second wettest spring in the last 123 years.)

