THE new peak industry body for grassfed cattle producers, Cattle Australia, is off and running with respected beef industry stalwart David Foote at the helm.
Mr Foote was selected to chair the organisation by the freshly elected directors at a meeting in Brisbane this afternoon.
From Sandy Creek in Queensland, with a cattle property at Mt Kilcoy, Mr Foote has a wealth of experience and expertise in the beef game.
Garry Edwards, from New South Wales, was elected deputy chair.
Mr Foote said the first priority would be to unite the industry.
"We have a responsibility to every grassfed beef cattle producer to make Cattle Australia a success and deliver on its mission - to be the voice of grassfed cattle producers, leading the cattle industry to a stronger, more sustainable future." Mr Foote said.
"Cattle Australia is a democratic organisation, and its inaugural board is well-experienced and one of high calibre.
"It shows that our industry is serious about putting the right people in the right places to move our industry forward.
"I would like to thank the council members from Cattle Council of Australia. Many will continue to fight for producers in new roles, including on our policy advisory council.
"I thank those that have supported us to this point and call on all levy-paying grassfed cattle producers to get in behind Cattle Australia and help it achieve its goals and mission.
"If we make the best of this opportunity, we will all benefit."
The new Cattle Australia Board consists of:
North Australia Beef Research Council catchment:
Southern Australia Livestock Research Council catchment:
Western Australian Livestock Research Council catchment:
