Cattle Australia board named, David Foote elected chair

Updated December 12 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 4:46pm
Steering the Cattle Australia ship will be: Adam Coffey, Garry Edwards, David Foote, Elke Cleverdon, Bryce Camm, George King and James Bowie.

THE new peak industry body for grassfed cattle producers, Cattle Australia, is off and running with respected beef industry stalwart David Foote at the helm.

