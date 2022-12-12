Rabobank has confirmed its top man in Australia and New Zealand, Peter Knoblanche, will step down next year, to be replaced by the agribusiness lender's South American regional manager.
Mr Knoblanche, who has been the trans-Tasman regional manager for seven years, will end a 27-year career with Rabo in May.
Subject to local banking sector regulatory approvals, Mark Wiessing commences work in Australia on May 1 after seven years in Brazil where he is also chief executive officer for Rabobank's Brazilian business.
The Netherlands-based Rabobank is one of Australia and NZ's top three farm and food sector lenders, providing business and corporate banking and financial services to the region's agribusinesses via a 90-strong branch network.
Prior to joining Rabo in 2006 Mr Weissing had 30 years' financial sector experience in South America, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe with Standard Bank of South Africa, Citibank and ING.
He is a Dutch national who graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Nyenrode Business University in the Netherlands, later obtaining an MBA in the US, from the University.
Mr Weissing considered it an "immense honour to be selected for the job" in Australia.
"I am looking forward to relocating and continuing to support our clients on their journey to sustainably build their businesses and build upon the strong culture across Rabobank in Australia and NZ," he said.
Rabobank Australia chairman, Sir Henry van der Heyden, has paid tribute to the "outstanding" contribution of outgoing Mr Knoblanche, wishing him a well deserved retirement.
He highlighted his passion for agriculture, his understanding of clients' needs and an exceptional commitment to the bank, its clients and employees during a lengthy tenure with the institution.
"In keeping with Rabobank's strong co-operative values, Peter has at all times put the very best interests of the food and agribusiness sector, our clients and our people at the heart of his leadership," Sir Henry said.
"Under his leadership Rabobank has gone from strength to strength as a leading financial partner of food and agribusiness industries."
Mr Knoblanche, who moved from HSBC to join Rabobank in 1995, said it was an enormous privilege to have spent a significant part of his career working for an outstanding values-based organisation.
He said Rabobank's people and their lasting contributions to the global food and agriculture industry were its greatest asset.
New regional manager, Mr Wiessing's extensive international banking experience - including his past 16 years within Rabo's international network - made him ideally suited to take over its fast-growing operations in the Australian and NZ region, according to Sir Henry.
"We're delighted to have an international banking executive of Mark's calibre and experience to oversee operations in the region," he said.
Rabobank's Brazilian business was a key international franchise for the bank and his experience in serving the top food and agri corporates and farmers in South America would help him provide a seamless transition at the helm of Rabobank Australia.
The 120-year-old Rabobank operates in 38 countries with 8.4 million customers and a network of more than 1000 offices and branches.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
