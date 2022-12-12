Farm Online
Rabobank picks Brazilian boss to replace Australia-NZ head Knoblanche

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 6:30pm
Rabobank's new Australia and New Zealand region manager, Mark Weissing

Rabobank has confirmed its top man in Australia and New Zealand, Peter Knoblanche, will step down next year, to be replaced by the agribusiness lender's South American regional manager.

