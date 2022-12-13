In scenes reminiscent of a Biblical epoch, one resident coming back to his home after the NSW floods experienced a shocking surprise to find his pool was full of frogs.
Roy Hamilton published footage of his pool inundated with frogs, some manically swimming around unable to get out from the edge.
"Just wondering if anyone else is having any frog issues in their pool since the floods," Mr Hamilton said.
Mr Hamilton panned his camera over the pool as hundreds of frogs swam through the blue water and bunched together.
"Love some ideas, I think I'll swim in the creek this morning," Mr Hamilton said.
The pool leaf cleaner was in the background but appeared to be achieving little in clearing up the mess for the resident.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
