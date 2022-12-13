Farm Online
Wool sales ending 2022 with Chinese buying rush

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
December 14 2022
Wool market rebounding after Beijing boosts processor confidence

The wool market is ending 2022 looking sunny again with prices rising after months of being literally dampened by wet weather setbacks in NSW and Victoria, and sluggish Chinese buying activity.

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

