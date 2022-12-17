Farm Online

Quest to mitigate heat stress in pork industry: UQ research

December 17 2022 - 12:00pm
PhD student Astrid Coba and Dr Maximiliano Muller on the research job in a climate-controlled room for pigs.

Changing the diet of pregnant sows could be the key to improving animal welfare by easing heat stress and its resultant drop in productivity in the Australian pork industry.

