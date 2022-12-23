THE POWERFUL combination of a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean and an Indian Ocean Dipole negative event has meant a year of record breaking rainfall across Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology data up to the end of November showed virtually all of NSW, northern Victoria and large tracts of South Australia were in decile 10, or the wettest 10 per cent, years.
Parts of the Victorian Mallee, central west NSW and south-east Queensland, centring on coastal regions, had their wettest January-November periods on record.
However, while there has been heavy media attention on the wet and the associated flooding, 2022 has not been all grey skies.
The tropical Northern Territory, parts of far south-western Western Australia and the south-west Tasmanian coast all recorded markedly below average rainfall for the January-November period, with neither of the major rain-bearing climate drivers big influences on their weather.
The year was marked by sustained rainfall through NSW and Queensland in particular, following a wet 2021.
In the Hawkesbury River catchment people were subject to four severe floods within a year and a half, while the Lachlan River has also been subject to multiple flood events as central NSW bore the brunt of several severe rain events.
Sydney easily exceeded its wettest year on record, smashing through the record by early October.
Through the south, the rain kicked in later in the year, but when it did it took hold with a vengeance.
Horsham, in western Victoria, recorded four consecutive months of over 90mm of rainfall for the first time ever, while farmers around the Woomelang district reported November rain in excess of total annual rainfall during drought years such as 2015 or 2018
Locals also noted the persistency of the rain.
While there were heavier 24 hour totals in northern Victoria during the record 2010-11 floods there was not the sustained rainfall over the course of the entire spring.
Many centres during November recorded up to nine times their normal average November rainfall, with November traditionally a drier month in the Mediterranean climate zones of southern Australia.
There have been a number of 24 hour rainfall records broken during the course of the year, with southern Australia a focus.
Renmark, in the semi-arid Riverland in South Australia, posted a staggering 95mm in a day in October, making up over a third of the town's average annual rainfall in just 24 hours.
While conditions remain unseasonably cold through southern Australia in particular there is some light at the end of the tunnel, with the Bureau saying the IOD negative has broken down and the La Nina is on track to finish by February at the latest.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
