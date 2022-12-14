Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Double strength zinc phosphide mouse bait on the cusp of another APVMA emergency permit for 2023

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers are warning this year's harvest is likely to leave ample food for mice to potentially breed up early in 2023.

AN IMPORTANT milestone in mouse management research has been reached, with trial work finding that double strength zinc phosphide baits can achieve four times the efficacy of the current registered bait.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.