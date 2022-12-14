THE LEADER of a long-running CSIRO mouse management program has expressed concern about the potential for mouse numbers to rise in 2023.
Steve Henry, who has been involved with the national mouse management group, said there was likely to be a huge amount of food for mice early in 2023 due to the issues during this year's growing season and the likelihood of grain being left behind at harvest.
"It is likely to be a problem everywhere, I heard someone suggest there would be $300 million worth of grain on the ground that headers will not pick up in WA alone," Mr Henry said.
"On the east coast, there are a lot of lodged crops and the delayed harvest is leading to shattering and seed loss so there is possibly even more feed there," he said.
Mr Henry said growers needed to be alert to the risks of mouse damage in 2023, especially in parts of the Wimmera and northern Mallee in Victoria.
"During the trapping we've done as part of national research this season we found numbers have built up in parts of the Wimmera and northern Mallee to numbers we are concerned about."
"Because this has occurred during the wet conditions it may have been overlooked but after harvest we're definitely recommending that people get out in their paddocks, looking for mouse activity and if they're finding a little to do some testing and get a handle on it.
"With all the food about it may not be as obvious as it can be during the autumn period, but keeping numbers in check will be critical in stopping damage at sowing time."
Mr Henry also said there had been significant damage done this year in Western Australia and that there were hotspots with high mouse numbers to be monitored there as well.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
